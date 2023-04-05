After flying to Manhattan to become the first president ever to be indicted, Donald Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago where he gave a “frankly disgusting” speech. That’s according to one of his former employees, who criticized Trump for his verbal attacks against the judge presiding over his case, Judge Juan Merchan, and his unfairly dubbed “Trump-hating wife and family.” (Trump is flailing, obviously, but he still handled it with more grace than his sniffly son.)

Sarah Matthews, who served as the deputy press secretary for Trump, told CNN, “I thought that it was a speech we’ve heard him give a million times before, he kind of ticks through his personal laundry list of personal grievances and slights. And on top of that, I thought that it was ill-advised and quite frankly disgusting for him to attack not only the prosecutor and the judge, but the judge’s family despite a warning from the judge about his rhetoric.”

Judge Merchan warned Trump that if he continues acting like a maniac on social media, including talk of “death and destruction,” he’ll issue a gag order.

Matthew also believes that Trump’s speech “last night shows his state of mind that he’s more worried about the cases that are down the line, especially the classified documents case, he seemed to focus a lot on that one,” she said, adding, “Him and his team should be quite worried.”

Joined @CNNThisMorning to share my thoughts on Trump's speech last night after his indictment, his 2024 message, and more. In short, I think 2015 Trump talked about problems facing everyday Americans, but 2023 Trump seems more focused on *his* grievances rather than the future. pic.twitter.com/PVrlX2E1Hz — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) April 5, 2023

(Via Raw Story)