How would you spend your final moments before arrested? Maybe eat your favorite meal, or talk to your loved ones, or pet a cute dog or cat. All good options. If you’re Donald Trump, and you’re turning yourself over to the authorities after a grand jury voted to indict you, you do none of these things.

Instead, you post on your failing social media platform.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social moments before the first president to be impeached twice became the first president to be arraigned on criminal charges.

Trump arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court at 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday where he was met with both supporters and counterprotesters who have clashed throughout the historic day… He is scheduled to appear in-person before Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment at 2:15 p.m. on what is expected to be almost three dozen charges.

Maybe this was all a ploy to bring more attention to the Trump Media & Technology Group-owned Truth Social. It could use the help: Trump’s net worth plummeted from $3.2 billion last year to $2.5 billion today because “barely anyone uses Truth Social,” according to Forbes.

I’m sure the few users on there are being very chill at the moment.

oh man he's posting from his ride to court pic.twitter.com/3i1Hj6H2EF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2023

(Via the Independent)