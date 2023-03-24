Donald Trump is doing great, you guys. He’s definitely not posting all-caps rants on social media in the middle of the night, and alienating his wife, and desperately asking his followers to sign a petition to keep him out of prison (and some money would be great, too). Trump is feelin’ fine, happily listening to the same damn songs he always listens to — unless he gets indicted.

Then he’s promising “death and destruction.”

In one of his classic stream-of-consciousness Truth Social diatribes this morning, Trump wrote, “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

This post comes after Trump claimed that “EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT,” but Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg “IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!” Does sharing a photo of yourself holding a baseball bat next to Bragg’s head count as “peaceful”?

Again, post this far and wide. Make sure that every adult in the United States sees this. Make sure that voters know it, and that Trump's voters can't deny it, and that elected Republicans can't pretend they didn't see it. https://t.co/J6CXfzHQIZ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2023

(Via Raw Story)