This month was the three-year anniversary of learning Donald Trump’s penis is apparently shaped like a “toadstool” and nothing has been the same since. The horrifying revelation was made in adult film star Stormy Daniels’ book, Full Disclosure, where she wrote, “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool… I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f*cked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*ck like the mushroom character in Mario Kart. It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

That “mushroom” character” is named Toad, and please keep him out of this.

Anyway, Trump usually loves people talking about his penis (he defended the size of his junk during a debate), but not in this case. The Washington Post reports that in her tell-all-book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, former-press secretary Stephanie Grisham discloses that Trump was, ahem, triggered by Daniels’ description of his manhood:

Trump behaved inappropriately with Grisham, too, she wrote — once calling her from Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not small or toadstool-shaped, as the porn star Stormy Daniels had alleged in an interview.

Grisham also alleges that “Trump became obsessed with a young, female press aide who isn’t named in the book. The president constantly asked where the aide was during press events, Grisham wrote, and allegedly once requested that she be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so he could ‘look at her [behind].'”

My reaction to all of this:

I’ll Take Your Questions Now comes out on October 5.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: President Trump once called me from Air Force One to tell me his “penis was not small or toadstool-shaped”. Stormy Daniels says it is, and Trump’s a serial liar, so draw your own conclusion. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/iC5v7BVOhd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 28, 2021

(Via the Washington Post)