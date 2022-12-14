Last December, we learned that on January 6th, Donald Trump Jr. spent a good chunk of the day frantically texting Mark Meadows, telling his father’s then-chief of staff something that he already knew: That the president needed to “condemn this sh*t ASAP.” (That Don Jr. wouldn’t just text his father directly is pretty telling in and of itself.)

But just a few months later, we learned that Junior’s seeming desire to see a peaceful transfer of power was a relatively new stance, as he was texting ideas for how to overturn the election results while the votes were still being counted. Now, as Raw Story reports, we’re finally getting a chance to see the entire plan Junior — who, reminder, held no place in his father’s administration — laid out for his dear ol’ dad to hold onto the keys to the White House.

Talking Points Memo published a series of texts related to the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including the “very simple” plan Don Jr. had, which he was dumb enough to lay out — point by point — in a text that read as follows:

It’s very simple If through our lawsuits and recounts the Secretary of States on each state cannot �certify� that states vote the State Assemblies can step in and vote to put forward the electoral slate Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc � we get Trump electors There is a Safe Harbor on 8 December if for whatever reason you miss that the Electors then cannot meet in the individual state Capitols on 14 December So we either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021 the House meets to vote�- by state party delegation� 1 vote per state California 1 ; Montana 1 Republicans control 28 states Democrats 22 states Once again Trump wins Senate votes for VP Pence wins Summary We have multiple paths We control them all We have operational control Total leverage Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd Term now Fire Wray ; Fire Faucci Make Grennel interim head of FBI Have Barr select Special Prosecutor on HardDrivefromHell Biden crime family

To call the message rambling would be the understatement of the decade (then again, we are talking about Don Jr.). But the real cherry on top of this text is a Trump — any Trump — declaring that they have the “moral high ground.”

According to Talking Points Memo, Meadows waited until the next day to respond, when he replied: “Much of this had merit. Working on this for pa, ga and nc already.”

Donal Trump Jr. did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

(Via Raw Story)