Donald Trump Jr. was among those who reached out to former chief of staff and “f*cking stupid” book author Mark Meadows on January 6th to urge the former president to condemn the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” Trump Jr. wrote about his dad in texts read aloud by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during a committee meeting on Monday. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.” (He’s referring to Trump tweeting, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” a not even half-hearted attempt to stop the violence.) Later, Trump Jr. sent another text to Meadows (as did multiple Fox News hosts), writing, “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Mary Trump, the most (only?) member of the family that’s been publicly critical of Donald, was asked by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell why DTJ texted Meadows instead of reaching out to his dad directly. “I wish that the answer you had given was the right one ― caller ID,” she joked. “But in this particular instance, it’s simply cowardice, because Donny knew that the message he was delivering was the message his father did not want to hear.” Trump added, “The question I have is how much was Mark Meadows pushing hard to get the truth to Donald and my guess is not very hard at all.”

Maybe he just didn’t want to accidentally send his dad a d*ck pic.

You can watch the interview above.

(Via the Huffington Post)