Donald Trump Jr. isn’t doing the ol’ nose candy when he squirms, snorts, and sniffs his way through rants. He’s merely impassioned, you see.

The ex-president’s most insecure son complained on his Triggered podcast that the haters and losers (and Stephen Colbert) are too busy criticizing him and suggesting that he’s on cocaine instead of chasing the real story: something something Hunter Biden.

“I’ve been blessed beyond belief in this country,” Trump Jr. told his dad’s advisor Kash Patel. “I got thrown into politics in my late 30s, and all the sudden, it’s like, hey, I just actually believe this stuff. I will more than happily fight for it.” He said it would have been a lot easier for him to “shut the hell up and be a real estate developer from New York,” but then we’d deprive of his New York Times crossword puzzle takes.

Trump Jr. continued, “It’s so important to be in that fight. But I look at what they called me: a traitor. Adam Schiff wanted to try me for treason. You know, a crime punishable by death. But Hunter Biden can take a billion from China, work for Ukraine oligarchs, y’know, work for Russian oligarchs, money launderer…” — he’s somehow not done but we’ll skip the rest of the list — “…and it’s like, he’s an upstanding human being! And then I give an impassioned speech, and they’re like, oh, Don Jr. is on coke!”

Soon, he’ll be complaining, “Oh, but when a bear does cocaine, it’s fine?”

