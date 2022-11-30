Christmas came early this year: the trailer for Cocaine Bear is here.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear tells the real-life story of a bear that goes on a murder spree after eating a bunch of cocaine. It’s basically an episode of Justified… but with a bear. “I am cautiously optimistic that people will will like it,” Banks said about the film (which has a great poster). “It’s definitely a wild ride. It’s a unique film that absolutely lives up to the title and one of the things I’m most excited about is, I feel like the trailer just scratches the surface of everything this film has to offer.”

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow… and blood.

Cocaine Bear, which stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta, as well as a CGI bear that can’t stop doing coke, opens in theaters on February 24, 2023.