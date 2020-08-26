During his speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday, Donald Trump ,Jr. quickly became a trending topic thanks to the sweaty face, gritted teeth, and squinty eyes that made it look a whole lot like he was blasted out of his mind on cocaine. However, while stopping by Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, the President’s son denied pulling a Scarface for his RNC speech after being asked about his “glassy eyes” by host Steve Doocy. Trump, Jr. also couldn’t help but take a jab at Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has openly spoken about his years struggling with drug addiction.

“I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” Trump Jr. said about his odd appearance. “But they started doing this trending thing, ‘Donald Trump Jr.’s on cocaine’ and all that. I said, ‘Oh no, you have me confused with Hunter Biden.'”

You can watch the video below:

On Fox & Friends, Donald Trump Jr responds to allegations he was high on cocaine during the RNC: "It must have been something with the lighting … you have me confused with Hunter Biden" pic.twitter.com/kmjsdlRiIA — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 26, 2020

After Trump, Jr.’s alleged cocaine use dominated social media, it didn’t take long for late-night hosts to get in on the act. During its live coverage of the RNC, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert managed to take aim at both Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose manic speech also became a viral moment earlier in the night. Colbert referred to her as a “vengeful banshee” that was simply here to “scream a message of hope.” Although, her delivery might have taken its toll on Trump, Jr.

“It was his keynote address, in that he looked like he had snorted a key,” Colbert joked. “So before I tell you what he said, can we zoom in on Junior’s sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes? Either he’s high or that’s what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin’ Guilfoyle. Just bring a poncho!”

(Via The Daily Beast)