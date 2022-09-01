You can call Donald Trump a traitorous criminal, just don’t ever call him a slob! Ever since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in early August, Trump has done his best to become his own worst enemy — and alibi. On Wednesday, he unleashed a series of posts on his own TRUTH Social network where he essentially admitted that both he and his lawyer lied when they suggested that the FBI had planted evidence while searching the former president’s Palm Beach home and golf course. Based on his unhinged rantings, however, it seemed the biggest misconception Trump wanted to clear up is that he would never leave classified documents that should, legally, not be in his possession at all just “sloppily thrown on the floor.” No, no, no. Trump clarified that the FBI took those classified, errr, declassified documents“out of cartons and spread them around on the floor.”

Trump has moved off suggesting things were planted and now says documents were “in cartons” at his house/club…which he says even though his lawyer signed a document asserting all material was in the storage area and went back, per DOJ pic.twitter.com/J3ANADC5rq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 31, 2022

But The Donald seems incapable of digging an even deeper hole for himself — all to make it clear that he would never be so untidy. On Thursday morning, he called into Real America’s Voice to reiterate, once again, that clutter is the real enemy in this story. As he explained:

A lot of people think that when you walk into my office I have confidential documents or whatever it may be, or declassified [documents]… spread out all over my floor. Like a slob. Like I’m sitting there reading these documents all day long or somebody else would be. It’s so dishonest when you look at it. And so people were concerned, because they said, ‘Gee, you know, that’s a strange scene’ when you look at the floor and see documents, right? They have cover sheets of documents. Now, [the FBI] put ‘em there… And they put them there in a messy fashion and then they took a picture and they released it to the public. And this is what we’re dealing with with these people.

Trump this morning: “A lot of people think that when you walk into my office I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor .. like a slob. Like I’m sitting there reading these documents .. They put them there in a messy fashion and they took a picture.” pic.twitter.com/nsXaaYJydG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022

You have to give Trump points for consistency. As usual, his focus is on the real problem — the mess — and not the fact that he was hoarding documents that might put the country at risk, and may or may not have included intel on French president Emmanuel Macron’s sex life.