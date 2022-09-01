Donald Trump’s allies are having a bear of a time sticking up for him. After all, there’s one adversary who keeps making their job harder and harder: Donald Trump. Ever since the resort he now lives in was searched by the feds, the former president keeps trying to call the Justice Department’s bluff. But they aren’t bluffing. To make matters worse, Trump keeps saying things that are not only unhinged but incriminating. Now he may have really done himself in.

Late Tuesday, the DOJ released damning photos of all the top secret government documents found hidden in random parts of Mar-a-Lago. The sight appeared to be a mess, with files strewn all over the floor. But in a report by The New York Times, the documents were “splayed out so they can be separately identified by their markings.” There was even a ruler in the image, which helped readers get a “sense of their size in relation to other objects.”

Was it a trap? If so, Trump fell for it. The following day, he took to his rinky dink Twitter clone, trying to paint himself as a victim but only succeeding in making his legal matters even worse.

“There seems to be confusion as to the ‘picture’ where documents were sloppily thrown on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that’s what the FBI found when they broke into my home. Wrong! They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big ‘find’ for them,” Trump wrote. “They dropped them, not me – very deceiving.”

As NYT’s Maggie Haberman pointed out, his statement directly contradicts what his lawyer had previously claimed about the investigation. “Trump has moved off suggesting things were planted and now says documents were ‘in cartons’ at his house/club…which he says even though his lawyer signed a document asserting all material was in the storage area and went back, per DOJ,” Haberman wrote.

It was, as many pointed out, not a smart move. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti called the Truth post “evidence of his guilt,” adding, “It would be like a defendant taking issue with a FBI photo showing bricks of cocaine on the floor of his residence instead of ‘in cartons.’ It admits possession.”

Some pointed out it was like an alleged drug dealer complaining that authorities had mis-arranged their drugs.

Others wondered how things will play out now that Trump may have accidentally confessed to a crime.

And one Mueller prosecutor straight up called Trump a “criminal defense lawyer’s nightmare” whose “uninhibited mouthing off is actually serving to make the criminal case against him stronger.”

In any case, perhaps Trump will start hoping Truth Social will go bankrupt sooner rather than later, before he really gets himself in trouble.

(Via Raw Story)