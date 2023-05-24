As writer Megan Amran might put it, today was the day Ron DeSantis finally announced that he’s running for president. The Florida governor / malfunctioning Chuck E. Cheese animatronic will launch his presidential bid this evening during a discussion with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. If that sentence didn’t send a chill down your spine, this will: Donald Trump is “celebrating” his opponent’s forthcoming announcement with a wide variety of nicknames on Truth Social.

“Look, Rob DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign! Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over. In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!” Trump wrote before most people on the east coast were even awake.

The former president also called DeSantis “Ron DeSanctus” and claimed that he “can’t win the General Election (or get the Nomination) because he VOTED TO OBLITERATE SOCIAL SECURITY, EVEN WANTING TO RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO 70 (or more!), VOTED TO BADLY WOUND MEDICARE, AND FOUGHT HARD AND VOTED FOR A 23% “TAX ON EVERYTHING” SALES TAX.” DeSantis also “desperately needs a personality transplant,” Trump continued, “and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet.”

Meatball Ron doesn’t stand a chance. Expect more Trump “truths” (the Truth Social version of tweets) throughout the day.

