Dr. Oz’s bizarre decision to abandon a lucrative television career as a questionable health adviser to rebrand as a Trump clone continues to blow up in his face. Not only is he lagging in the polls, he’s now been booted from yet another prize gig. As per CNN, President Joe Biden has belatedly asked the one born Mehmet Oz to resign from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition or be fired. He refused, which likely means he’s been fired.

Oz was one of two Trump-appointed members of the council to be asked to leave or be booted. The other was Herschel Walker, the former NFL player, ex-MMA fighter, and current biological evolution understander. Both Oz and Walker are running as Republican candidates for Senate, Oz in Pennsylvania, Walker in Georgia. Trump has formally endorsed Walker, while Oz at least has the blessing of Melania.

The letter Oz received from Biden’s assistant was short and sweet. Four sentences long, including a curt “Thank you,” it gave no reason for the requested resignation, simply asking for him to quit “by close of business today.” If he failed to do so, it read, his position would be “terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight.”

Did Oz comply? Not publicly, at least.

“Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling,” Oz steamed on Twitter. “I am proud of my service and will not resign.”

Either Oz made good on his word or he quietly resigned. Either way, he’s out of another job. Meanwhile, in a Fox News survey of PA GOP voters from two weeks prior, Oz was trailing nine points behind fellow Republican candidate David McCormick. Even if he clinched the nomination, he’d still have to face off against the state’s lieutenant governor John Fetterman, who’s both very popular and much more social media savvy. But for them to duke it out, Oz would have to actually get the nom.