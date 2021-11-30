After spending the early part of the year getting being blasted as an “insult to Alex Trebek” during his guest host stint on Jeopardy!, daytime TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz is expected to enter Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. Rumors of Oz throwing his hat in the ring for Senator Pat Toomey’s seat have been circulating for a while, but following Monday night’s episode of Hannity, it’s starting to look like the TV doctor is actually going to do this thing. Via The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Fox News host Sean Hannity all but said the formal announcement will come Tuesday. At the end of his show Monday, hours after this report initially published, Hannity teased Oz’s appearance on his show Tuesday night saying he had a “huge announcement.” “Hint: think midterm election,” Hannity added.

Oz would be running to become the Republican nominee for Toomey’s soon-to-be-vacated seat, and he’s reportedly reached out to top GOP officials in the seat after front runner Sean Parnell’s campaign imploded following domestic abuse allegations. Should Oz secure the nomination, there is a chance he could be facing off against PA’s hulking Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running to be the Democratic nominee.

While watching a TV quack versus a no-bullsh*t, mountain of a man would be one heck of an entertaining match-up, Fetterman is not a lock to be the state’s Democratic nominee. He first has to defeat primary challengers Congressmen Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta, who both have strong name recognition in the state.

