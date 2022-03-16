The Republican party hasn’t tried to come for biological evolution in a while. It’s been a decade-and-a-half since the mishegoss over “intelligent design,” evangelical’s failed attempt at marrying creationism with actual science, which was laughed out of even the most conservative courts. But on Tuesday, one of the most controversial GOP candidates decided he’d try to bring the anti-evolution nonsense back — while, of course, getting one of the theory’s most basic fundamentals painfully wrong.

As per HuffPost, Herschel Walker — former footballer and current Trumpist candidate, running for the Senate seat in Georgia — made an appearance at a Georgia church on Sunday, when he decided to weigh in on one of biology’s most robust and most misunderstood theories, which he did not understand.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?” Walker told the crowd. “If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.”

Yes, please, think about it. Walker didn’t. Because if you do think about it, you’ll remember that no scientist claims humans come from apes. The two share a common ancestor from roughly 10 million years ago. Technically, humans are apes, though the two species have been on very different evolutionary paths for quite a long time. Generally speaking, if someone claims humans sprang from apes — or if they even question the veracity of biological evolution — they’re admitting they have no idea what they’re talking about.

Walker has been making should-be-disastrous headlines long before he decided to become a Trump-approved political candidate. Years after a brief foray into MMA in his late 40s (to his credit, he won both of his two fights), he swore he could do it again in his mid-50s. He didn’t actually attempt that.

He has since glommed onto a former president who may be losing everything but his token pensions, and has done well among GOP voters, despite accusations of threatening his ex-wife, having a son who hawks “All-American” swag that’s made in India, and actually hawking snake oil. He’s running against Raphael Warnock, who won his Georgia’s senate seat after defeating a GOP candidate who was mocked for sounding like a robot during debates.

