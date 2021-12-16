For some reason, Dr. Oz recently quit his very successful daytime show filled with sometimes questionable medical advice — or as Stephen Colbert succinctly called him, a “liar” — to run against a very tall progressive who’s better at Twitter than he is. Is it going well? Is the backwards world of Republican politics embracing a guy who was first made big thanks to Oprah? The jury’s still out. But an appearance on Fox News in which he was given a basic quiz on one of its viewers’ biggest pet issues — and failed in spectacular and awkward fashion — suggest maybe not.

Uhhh did they not prep him for this question pic.twitter.com/1prc5urAeO — Acyn (@Acyn) December 16, 2021

The surgeon-turned-TV star, who’s running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania opposite the very popular John Fetterman, went on the network and didn’t appear to prep a simple answer about abortion. Host Will Cain asked him straight-up when does he think live begins. You could see him grow nervous, perhaps even worried, his Adam’s apple even jiggling in what may have been panic.

“As a doctor, I appreciate the sanctity of life,” he said, robotically. “And for that reason I’m strongly pro-life, with the three exceptions I’ve mentioned. That’s how I would vote.”

Cain, though, asked him to answer the question: “When does life begin?”

“Again, if I’m pro-life, it’s a decision that comes back to the sanctity of when you think life does begin,” Oz said. “And I believe that it begins when you’re in your mother’s womb.”

“When you’re in your mother’s womb?” pressed Cain. “But that carries you up to all the way when you’re into nine months of pregnancy.”

“Well of course, life’s already started when you’re in your mother’s womb,” Oz replied. “But it’s a rathole to get trapped into the different ways of talking about it. We need, as a nation, to make sure the Constitution is appropriately followed, and people like me, we may be in the same camp, who are pro-life, have our feelings respected. And this is something that should not be taken away from us by judiciary legislating from the bench.”