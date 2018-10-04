There’s A Bizarre, Sexist Drew Barrymore Interview Profile That Might Not Be Real

10.04.18 39 mins ago

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Every job has its unexpected tasks — duties not mentioned in the job posting or during the interview. One unfortunate part of being famous is you have to spend a good chunk of your life talking to journalists. They may bug you with nosy, sometimes close-to-sociopathic questions; your answers, made of words you may not recall uttering, then wind up in print forever. But few interviews are as unfortunate and bizarre as the new Drew Barrymore profile found in a recent issue of the in-flight magazine Egypt Air.

The piece was caught by political analyst Adam Baron, who posted a screengrab on Twitter along, promising that it was “surreal.” He wasn’t kidding: It’s a riot of blatant inaccuracies, comments by the writer that are by turns intrusive and rude, inventive grammatical errors, and quotes that seem to have been translated into another language then re-translated back into English.

Around The Web

TAGSdrew barrymore

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP