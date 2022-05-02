Drew Barrymore has apologized for her remarks about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial after receiving backlash from an unspecified group of fans. During a recent episode of her daytime talk show, Barrymore made light of the $50 million lawsuit Depp has filed against Heard, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s trial against Heard is now being televised for all to see.

“It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore previously said on her show, according to Variety. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

However, Barrymore posted an Instagram video on Sunday where she “deeply” apologized after learning that those remarks had “offended people.” She also voiced her appreciation for everyone who reached out and provided her with this “teachable moment.”

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” Barrymore said in the Instagram video. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it.”

