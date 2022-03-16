Kristen Stewart is in full press mode as she heads into the 94th Academy Awards with her first Best Actress nomination for Spencer. While the barrage of interviews have focused mainly on her portrayal of Princess Diana and the feeling of entering the Oscar race, Stewart has been candid about her career, including past roles and ones that she left on the table.

In her latest interview, Stewart confirmed that she had been contacted for a cameo in the new Scream, but she turned it down once she learned the role would entail recreating an iconic scene that she had no intention of trying to top. Via Slant:

Fully transparent Kristen is the best. So they’re already making Scream 6. Who did they contact you about playing in the last sequel? So it’s the Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning. And they created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing. But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, “I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.” Do you know what I mean? But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I’m remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim.

Of course, Stewart has experience walking in Barrymore’s footsteps. The Twilight actress stepped into the Charlie’s Angels world with the reboot/sequel directed by Elizabeth Banks. That film did not connect with audiences like the original starring the powerhouse combination of Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, so that experience could’ve very easily factored into Stewart’s decision to take a pass on Scream.

(Via Slant)