The latest Johnny Depp trial has been predictably wild. It’s the troubled actor’s second attempt at a defamation suit, this time against ex-wife Amber Heard, and it’s been bad for both parties. While Depp’s fans have been supportive, he has his critics. Among them is Howard Stern, who is not impressed with what he sees as his performance.

Among Stern’s complaints was the fact that the trial is being televised. But the SiriusXM host had a theory for that.

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything,” Stern said. “I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Stern then started playing clips, which caused Stern to call bull. “If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so over-acting,” Stern said. “‘Cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Longtime co-host Robin Quivers alleged that Depp is “trying to save his career,” though she added, “I don’t think this is going to help.”

Alas, there’s a tiny problem with Stern’s theory: Depp wasn’t responsible for TV cameras being present at the trial. Judge Penney Azcarate allowed their presence, at the protest of Heard’s legal team. It doesn’t appear, however, that Depp’s team tried to stop them.

(Via Mediaite)