Fallout star Ella Purnell is a talented actress and the queen of the video game show. But she probably won’t be playing a dancer any time soon.

“i went on a girls trip to miami and I still don’t understand twerking but boy are we tanned,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of her attempted twerking, which I hear is illegal in south Florida. Hopefully the authorities cut her some slack, though. There’s not a lot of time for dancing when you’re wandering a post-apocalyptic world filled with cannibals and Ghouls.

You can see the Instagram post here.

Previously, Purnell talked about her life and work ambitions — which don’t include twerking lessons — in an interview with Nylon. “I always knew I wanted to travel,” she said. “I always knew I wanted a dog. I always knew I wanted to be one of these people that is spontaneous and wears cool clothes and cooks and throws dinner parties. I hope that my career continues long into, fingers crossed, my 70s. God forbid, my bloody 80s! It feels just like a part of who I am. I can’t imagine my life without a purpose.”

Purnell also teased that she’s game for anything in Fallout season 2. “Writers own this arse,” she said. “I will do anything they write for me. If she turns into a manic serial killer, I’ll just find a way to justify that.” There’s no premiere date, but another one of Purnell’s shows, Starz’s Sweetpea, should see the light of day by the end of the year.