There are a few phases actors can go through during their careers. They might get their start on TV, then have some breakout role in an important franchise, eventually going into movies and then winning awards. If they are lucky, they will snag an Oscar or a guest spot on Hot Ones. Eventually, they might land a cameo on a prestige drama, but then they retire to a quiet life of being rich. But only a few rare actors get the undeniable honor of becoming an Internet favorite after the age of 45. That honor has been bestowed upon the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Pedro Pascal, and Cillian Murphy, whether he likes it or not. Now, Walton Goggins is the latest inductee.

Goggins has been a fan-favorite since even before his Justified days, but thanks to Fallout and his world-renowned portrayal of Baby Billy Freeman in The Righteous Gemstones, his latest role is being beloved by the internet.

The actor attended a screening of Fallout where Vulture asked how he feels about his internet fame that has since inspired hundreds of TikTok compilations of the Ghoul set to a club beat. He seems to like it!

“I like being a Ghoul Daddy,” Goggins said. “I Like being a Zaddy,” he added. What is a “zaddy” you may ask? If you have to ask, you aren’t cool enough to know. Sorry.

While Goggins is enjoying his Ghouly fame, there is one character who he loves more. During a quick “would you rather” game, Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk asked, “You’re are in the Fallout universe, but you are not the Ghoul. You are either Boyd Crowder or Baby Billy. Which one?” There is only one logical answer, but Goggins didn’t pick it.

He answered, “Baby Billy. Why not! I mean, he would last a day. Or maybe he wouldn’t, I dont know. He’s a cockroach.” While The Ghoul might have weapons and a nasty attitude, he doesn’t really have Baby Billy’s work ethic. Billy would last at least a week in a nuclear wasteland because all of that hairspray would surely protect him.