Jack Black is the undisputed King of the Video Game Movie. He’s the voice of Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and he’ll soon play Claptrap in Borderlands and Steve (recently voted one of the most iconic video game characters of all-time) in Minecraft. If Black has his way, maybe he’ll voice a horse (that gets punched, naturally) in Red Dead Redemption: The Movie.

Black isn’t the only video game royalty, however.

Ella Purnell is getting rave reviews for her starring role in Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout, where she plays Lucy alongside Walton Ghoulgins. It’s her second critically-acclaimed video game show: she also voiced Jinx in Netflix’s Arcane, the first streaming series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program. Arcane and Fallout are two of the four best-reviewed video game shows on Rotten Tomatoes, with the former getting a perfect 100 percent “Fresh” rating (Fallout isn’t far behind with a 96 percent).

It’s rare to star in one good video game adaptation, let alone two. Let’s recognize Purnell for what she is: the Queen of the Video Game Show.

Here’s more on Fallout:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

You can watch Arcane on Netflix and Fallout on Amazon Prime Video.