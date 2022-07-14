In a real “the apple didn’t fall far from the tree” moment, Elon Musk‘s father Errol Musk has confirmed that he conceived a secret love child that was born back in 2019. The news arrive on the heels of the younger Musk admitting that he impregnated a Neuralink executive with twins last year while he was preparing a for a second child via surrogate with Grimes. However, Errol’s tale goes a much different direction.

The 76-year-old patriarch has confessed that the mother of the child is his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. He reportedly confirmed the news to The Sun and justified his actions by saying, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.” Interestingly, and grossly, Elon made similar remarks when news of his secret twins broke. The Tesla CEO tweeted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis” before pontificating on the danger of falling birth rates.

Despite sharing similar views on reproduction, the elder Musk did not wax poetically about underpopulation, but instead, explained that he’s not in the business of marrying younger women or living with them either. What a family! Via Page Six:

“It’s not practical. She’s 35,” Errol declared. “Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me.” He added: “Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself.”

As far as who’s done more to repopulate the planet, Elon is now the father of 10 children while his father is only sitting at seven. Although, it’s probably safe to say there are unreported numbers on both sides and with twins running in the family, it’s anyone’s ball game. (Pun not intended. Swear to God.)

(Via Page Six)