Like clockwork, Donald Trump couldn’t resist reacting to Elon Musk‘s remarks that the former president should “sail into the sunset” because he’s too old to run for re-election and causes “too much drama.” In a Truth Social post, Trump dragged Musk for relying on government subsidies and claimed the Tesla CEO needs them so badly that Musk would’ve dropped to his knees and begged if Trump asked.

Considering Musk’s ego (and troll game) is as big as Trump’s, naturally, he couldn’t let the “drop to your knees” remark go by without a response. Although, Musk seems to be taking a more subdued approach in an effort to highlight that Trump isn’t worth the energy because he’s just another old man yelling at the clouds.

Musk tweeted a Grandpa Simpson GIF in response to Bloomberg writer Ashlee Vance asking, “What happens [when] the two most volatile social media accounts collide?”

However, Trump actually made one solid point in his attack on Musk. The former president wrote, “Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” which is pretty good advice considering the social media platform sued Musk on Tuesday, according to CNN.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware seeks to force the Tesla CEO to complete the purchase agreement that he’s attempting to exit over a sudden concern with the number of bots on Twitter. It hasn’t been the most compelling argument considering Musk had previously boasted that he would “eradicate” the problem once he purchased the company.

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter)