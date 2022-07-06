There’s no such thing as a normal billionaire, but none are more eccentric than Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX honcho, who may or may not still be buying Twitter, seems to really like making the news, even though it’s often not exactly flattering. For instance, one of his daughters disowned him, saying she no longer wants to be related to him “in any way, shape or form.” Now it’s revealed he had even more kids than has been reported.

As per Insider, Musk had twins back in November — not with Grimes, his on-again-off-again wife, but with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at the neurotechnology firm, Neuralink, which he co-founded and chairs.

The twins just happened to be born mere weeks before Musk and Grimes had a baby daughter by surrogate. That child was also kept a secret from the public, and was only discovered when a Vanity Fair reporter who had been sent to profile Grimes heard the baby in another room.

The twins bring Musk’s brood to nine. Zilis, meanwhile, might be Musk’s pick to run Twitter should the $44 billion deal ever go through. In any case, it’s yet another surprise from a very wealthy figure who’s so out-there he even inspires embarrassing gaffes in others.

