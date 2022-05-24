Elon Musk
Elon Musk Is Being Dragged Over His Out-Of-Touch (And Incendiary) Concerns About America’s Low Birth Rate

Presumably as part of his conversion to becoming a Republican — or at least looking like he’s becoming a Republican — Elon Musk is now complaining about birth rates in the United States, which the Tesla CEO feels are too low. Of course, bringing up this subject couldn’t come at a worst time as the Buffalo mass shooter was acting upon replacement theory, which Musk seems to be toying with here. It sounds like Dogwhistle Central.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years,” Musk tweeted before bragging about his virility. “Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid.”

Musk appears to be playing a game here, and he’s being thoroughly roasted on social media for using replacement theory as a trolling mechanism. The Buffalo shooter wasn’t the first to cite the racist theory in his manifesto, and Musk is arguably bringing it up to his millions of followers, which is a recipe for disaster. There’s also the issue of Roe v. Wade being overturned on the line, and Musk is stirring up that debate by backing right wing anti-choice theories that the U.S. isn’t making enough babies. These are very delicate and incendiary topics that Musk is gleefully juggling instead of treating them like the live grenades they are.

For some background, Musk’s troll game has been cranked up to 11 after being accused of allegedly propositioning a Space X employee for sexual favors, so the question might not be, “Does Elon Musk really believe in replacement theory?” Instead, it could be “What new, damaging story is he trying to distract from now?”

