Presumably as part of his conversion to becoming a Republican — or at least looking like he’s becoming a Republican — Elon Musk is now complaining about birth rates in the United States, which the Tesla CEO feels are too low. Of course, bringing up this subject couldn’t come at a worst time as the Buffalo mass shooter was acting upon replacement theory, which Musk seems to be toying with here. It sounds like Dogwhistle Central.

“USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years,” Musk tweeted before bragging about his virility. “Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid.”

Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Musk appears to be playing a game here, and he’s being thoroughly roasted on social media for using replacement theory as a trolling mechanism. The Buffalo shooter wasn’t the first to cite the racist theory in his manifesto, and Musk is arguably bringing it up to his millions of followers, which is a recipe for disaster. There’s also the issue of Roe v. Wade being overturned on the line, and Musk is stirring up that debate by backing right wing anti-choice theories that the U.S. isn’t making enough babies. These are very delicate and incendiary topics that Musk is gleefully juggling instead of treating them like the live grenades they are.

For some background, Musk’s troll game has been cranked up to 11 after being accused of allegedly propositioning a Space X employee for sexual favors, so the question might not be, “Does Elon Musk really believe in replacement theory?” Instead, it could be “What new, damaging story is he trying to distract from now?”

You can see the reactions to Musk’s birth rate tweet below:

He's going full Replacement Theory Republican. https://t.co/GIfbtIG656 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 24, 2022

billionaire whining about American birth rates while gutting social safety nets, public schooling, and parental support https://t.co/vP8xwjsoI2 — smoking mids (@woo_tang11) May 24, 2022

Can you explain your focus on this issue? It is being perceived by many as dog whistling for white supremacists. With all else going on in your life, could you elaborate on why you keep tweeting and talking about this? https://t.co/oLKjfS9zAQ — Russ Mitchell (@russ1mitchell) May 24, 2022

The same people that talk about birthrate in the US also talk about "overpopulation" elsewhere. That should make clear that these people are nazis https://t.co/HJAULmEtgZ — Ben 🏳️‍⚧️ (@BenjaminCarollo) May 24, 2022

Bro why don’t you spend some time with your own 18 kids instead of saying stupid shit on this platform you pretended to buy https://t.co/R4NqHiC26H — Rebecca Schuman (@pankisseskafka) May 24, 2022

There are 3.5 million homeless children in America today. Rather than aligning with forced birth Republicans, you could solve this problem with the loose change from your couch cushions. Why don't you? https://t.co/sMISUSkyF3 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 24, 2022

You and all the other ultra wealthy people are the reason for this you know that right? People can't afford to have kids anymore because people don't get paid enough to live let alone pay medical bills and food for another body in their household. https://t.co/xvqTvQd4HU — Sam (@samothtehmamoth) May 24, 2022

are you telling me people don't want to have more kids in a country where we're constantly fighting for healthcare, parental leave is nonexistent, the education system is a joke, and everyone has superguns? while the planet is on fire during a pandemic? hard to believe but ok https://t.co/1YEE4RyDQb — nicole tersigni (@nicsigni) May 24, 2022

Billionaire man child upset that we aren’t pumping out future underpaid workers 😢 https://t.co/fiAoIP0Z2w — Nik, future razzie winner (@NikLinenberger) May 24, 2022

Thought this was a graph of Tesla stock for a minute https://t.co/7sJkObjUoU — Nefarious Filth Bird🌹🇩🇴🇭🇹 🏴🚩 (@Arbitrarymagi) May 24, 2022

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter)