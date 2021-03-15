In a bizarre, yet very on brand move for the eccentric billionaire, Elon Musk has added “Technoking” to his official title at Tesla. While there’s been little in the way of details on Musk’s new title, the educated guess is that it’s tied to Tesla’s recent $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment, which would also explain why the company’s Chief Financial Officer also scored a spiffy new title. And, for the record, these new monikers aren’t (entirely) Musk just being Musk. The official titles have been submitted in regulatory forms to the SEC. Via The Verge:

The electric automaker announced the head-scratching sobriquet in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, along with chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn’s new position as “Master of Coin.” “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer,” the filing concludes — just in case you were worried that Tesla was officially becoming one of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

You can watch Reuters report on the new “Technoking of Tesla” below, and pay special attention to Musk’s dancing, which should make it clear that he’s definitely not the king of techno music:

Tesla has officially listed founder Elon Musk as its 'Technoking' in a regulatory filing, while the firm's financial chief is named 'Master of Coin' https://t.co/ZyfOWyHTef pic.twitter.com/sQT3j2SsOM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2021

While Musk seems to be reveling in his newfound status in the cryptocurrency world, the Tesla CEO is learning that there’s a price to his attention-seeking presence on social media. In February, Musk dipped Tesla shares by over eight percent after tweeting he felt the Bitcoin was a bit high. The drop in share price was enough to knock Musk from the top of Bloomberg’s Billionaire list where he now sits behind Jeff Bezo in second place. But judging by his new “Technoking” status, it doesn’t like Elon is going to stop being Elon anytime soon.

