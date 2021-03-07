Getty Image
A Tweet About Elon Musk Had A Lot Of People Talking About His Bad Coronavirus Opinions

Elon Musk was the talk of Twitter over the weekend, but unlike other times he’s gone viral, it wasn’t because of something he did recently. It revolved around an old tweet from a media outlet that got people debating just how smart the Tesla and SpaceX founder actually is.

The New York Post did a story about potential plans for a neural implant that would make people smarter, with the headline “Could Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is?”

The headline was met with immediate backlash on Twitter, causing people to talk about how smart the billionaire actually is.

Later, the Post published the story with a different headline on Twitter.

But that didn’t stop screenshots of the tweet to keep talk on Twitter going.

A lot of people pointed to Musk’s insistence that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t be that big a deal in 2020, especially in the wake of 500,000 Americans dying from the virus a year later.

Most just wanted to know more about this brain chip that’s supposed to make us all genius billionaires.

We’ll have to wait and see if this chip does what it says it can do, but there are plenty of folks out there who don’t seem too optimistic about the concept — especially considering the brains behind it.

