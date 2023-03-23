elon
Getty Image
Viral

Elon Musk Is Still Making ‘That’s What She Said’ Jokes In 2023, And People Are Very Confused

When was the last time you heard a “that’s what she said” in the wild? Five years ago? A decade? Longer? It was stale by the time Michael Scott said it for the first time on The Office — and that was in 2005. The entire point of Michael’s enjoyment of “that’s what she said” was to show how desperately unfunny he is. Speaking of desperately unfunny…

In response to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeting, “House Dems are fighting hard for the American people. Right-wing extremists are fighting each other,” Elon Musk wrote, “That’s what she said.”

First off: huh? Is the “that’s what she said” referring to the use of the word “hard”? Or is it a meta non-joke? It’s certainly not an actual joke. Also, it’s 2023. Elon needs to update his material — or go back to “borrowing” memes.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has dropped a “TWSS,” either.

It appears to be one of Musk’s stock replies, along with “looking into it” and the rolling on the floor laughing emoji. You’re one of the world’s richest person, Elon. Hire someone like Henry Winkler, who is good at Twitter, to write your tweets. Or post photos like Clint Eastwood. Anything but “that’s what she said.”

Anyway, Twitter can’t get enough of this EPIC win.

×