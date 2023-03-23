When was the last time you heard a “that’s what she said” in the wild? Five years ago? A decade? Longer? It was stale by the time Michael Scott said it for the first time on The Office — and that was in 2005. The entire point of Michael’s enjoyment of “that’s what she said” was to show how desperately unfunny he is. Speaking of desperately unfunny…

In response to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeting, “House Dems are fighting hard for the American people. Right-wing extremists are fighting each other,” Elon Musk wrote, “That’s what she said.”

First off: huh? Is the “that’s what she said” referring to the use of the word “hard”? Or is it a meta non-joke? It’s certainly not an actual joke. Also, it’s 2023. Elon needs to update his material — or go back to “borrowing” memes.

This isn’t the first time that Musk has dropped a “TWSS,” either.

That’s what she said — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2023

It appears to be one of Musk’s stock replies, along with “looking into it” and the rolling on the floor laughing emoji. You’re one of the world’s richest person, Elon. Hire someone like Henry Winkler, who is good at Twitter, to write your tweets. Or post photos like Clint Eastwood. Anything but “that’s what she said.”

Anyway, Twitter can’t get enough of this EPIC win.

he's quoting the beloved character Michael Scott, widely known as the funniest person in his workplace — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2023

i was banned in 8th grade for saying this in the 2000s elon, stop copy cat plz https://t.co/yznKCVVlhe — Capt. Falcon. (@wonderwoman3222) March 23, 2023

It doesn’t even make sense man. How do you fuck this up https://t.co/xQ72RZu19D — The Wickedly Talented, One and Only Adele Dazeem (@Gavin_Ortizz) March 23, 2023

Using a 15 year old joke completely incorrectly to own the libs or something https://t.co/o912MKOImv — ⚜️Andrew⚜️ (@agarret83) March 23, 2023

How. How do you not know how to use a joke this old? https://t.co/HVW5O66mrR — Charles Dickhands (@ho0pes) March 23, 2023

This doesn't make any fucking sense, dude. https://t.co/ppOFPbqezy — Gone Waddell (@RealChrisCote) March 23, 2023

That doesnt mean anything in this context https://t.co/OlO3eAPX6L — Yimmy | Visit Thailand | ทูตดิจิทัลไทย (@yimmybastard) March 23, 2023

Dude tweets like an ai that was programmed to get Reddit Comment Karma in 2013 https://t.co/MyOOy3ssqn — pissboi (@PizzafaceJake) March 23, 2023

this is a teachable moment because this specifically isn't funny but if would have been if he just said "Your mom" https://t.co/AHLfxG0K3M — rickard (@richbichrich) March 23, 2023