On Monday, Lily Singh became the first woman to host a late-night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, since Later‘s Cynthia Garrett in 2000-2001. “My writers’ room looks like a mini-United Nations, more than 50 percent women and people of all races,” she said during the episode. “And that’s not because I had to, it’s because I could. This is the new standard, so take notes, Hollywood.” The first guest on A Little Late, which replaced Last Call with Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. time slot: Mindy Kaling, and she and Singh discussed everything from the makeup on Euphoria to “childhood eyebrow struggles.”

The Mindy Project creator was also asked to give an update on what Michael Scott would be doing now, five years after The Office ended. “The thing that I always think about is things that Michael Scott — who just loved trends and was far too old to do any of them — what would he be into? And to me, seeing Michael Scott dab would be one of my favorites, ‘cause I feel like he would do it all the time. Can’t you picture him doing that?” she replied, to which I answer: yes. Kaling, who wrote for and starred on the still-popular sitcom, added, “And also Michael Scott on Instagram and the thirsty comments he would leave on celebrities’ pages. Those to me are what like come to mind.”

Who is the first person Michael Scott would follow on Instagram? My guess: F*ckJerry. He seems like a guy who loves a good (stolen) meme.

(Via NBC/YouTube)