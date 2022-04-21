Oh, without a doubt, all three. He would go from one emotion to the next. He would take credit. He would use it in every ad. “I taught this person to get where they are now,” and he would hate them.

Just with all his heart?

Every inch of it.

Well, first of all, that’s an interesting question. In the beginning of the second season, I asked Alec Berg and Bill Hader if I could meet with them. And I said, “I am very grateful for this job. I am very grateful for this brilliant character that you have written. But I don’t recognize this character we created in season one.” And they said, “I hear you, but this is where we’re going. And we’ll make accommodations for what you just said, but this is where we’re going.” Season three, I did not have that conversation. I just bought the ticket for the train, had it punched, took my seat, and strapped in.

It was some real capital-A acting, when you get to do that thing where you get to be very serious and show the real pain, I just thought that was such a cool twist on the character.

Thank you. First of all, thank you. And second of all, the honest truth is that we have great leaders, and those guys, Alec and Bill, are so thoughtful. And then in structure comes the freedom. So no matter what any actor says, they need to know where they’re going to end up, and how they get there is the jigsaw puzzle of acting. And I’m amazed by it. I read the scene, I think on preparing the scene at home, and when I get on the set it becomes a completely different animal because their vision is over here and they guide me to get there.

It’s got to feel good to be on a set where you feel comfortable doing that.

Yes. I totally trusted them. And here’s the other thing, which is amazing. They literally, from day one, the three of them, being Aida Rodgers, who is our incredible executive producer. They had a vision that there was a no-asshole policy. That everybody they hired, no matter what job was being done, it was going to be a good person, a caring person. And they kept their word. We have a female dolly grip, Mary, who’s married to one of the gaffers. And Mary sits there, pushes the dolly, pulls it back, moves it like a ballet. Watches. And she has her own screen so she can watch what’s happening so she knows when to move. And when you do the scene and it hits her, you literally see her tap the screen. Like, that’s it. We got it. I bet you we’re going to move on. And I cannot tell you how supportive and amazing that feeling is.

That’s such a wonderful answer. I had somewhere I was going to go for the next question, but now I just want to ask a million questions about that. They’re going to tell me to wrap up because we’re going to run out time before I get to anything.

I’ll go to any question you want.

Thank you, Henry Winkler. So… Gene Cousineau and Fuches are both Svengali-like mentor characters for Barry, and there’s almost a father-son sort of thing in the way they build him up. Last season, Barry and Fuches both lashed out at one point, with Fuches kind of burning Barry in a bunch of different ways and Barry showing up with his gun and lashing out in a physical way.

Yes.

With Fuches telling Gene that Barry killed Janice, now it’s going to be your turn to get to lash out a little bit. So the two questions I have here are, one, how exciting is it for you to get to be the guy who gets to do the lashing out? And number two, in your own words, what can we expect from Gene in this new season?

First of all, it is amazing just to be a part of this. So that’s my gift in my life. And Gene is now deeply moved by his loss, deeply hurt by losing somebody he finally found where he can release love out of that barren emotional life of his. Deep hatred, because he now knows who killed the love of his life. And how do you negotiate that? How do you go on that journey? And everything starts with the writer, and we have a most amazing writing team at the top, and then all of the writers, Liz, and Duffy, and Justin, and all of the incredible writers, and then we have terrific directors. And they whisper in your ear and they say, “Oh, well, that’s interesting. Can you take it in this direction? Can you take something off that?” And your job is to say, “Oh yes I can.” And attempt to get to where they want to go.

They’re giving me the update that I have two minutes. I will kick myself forever if I don’t ask you two questions.

Sure.

I have followed you on Twitter for years now. I consider you to be one of my favorite people on that website. You’re a lovely man, and you’re better at Twitter than most people I know. It seems like almost every summer you go on a fishing trip and you post these pictures of yourself with the fish.

Yes.

It is one of my favorite things that happens on Twitter, because, you know Twitter, it’s like a stream of “everyone’s miserable, everyone’s angry, everyone’s upset”… and then blammo, there’s Henry Winkler holding a fish. It makes me so happy.

Thank you.

The first question. Do you have a fishing trip planned for this summer?

Oh, I do. I live for them.

That’s fantastic. The second question is actually just a dumb idea that I’m going to pitch to you, and you can do whatever you want with it. Have you ever considered hosting a fishing show where you and another guest go out on the boat together, and it’s like a podcast, but it’s just a super-relaxing half-hour of you and another celebrity telling Hollywood stories while you’re fishing?

Well, let me tell you, I love that idea. I have never done that, but I love that.

My gift to you. If you ever want to do it, I would watch the hell out of that show.

Thank you so much, really.

Oh no, thank you, Henry. This was wonderful. I appreciate your time and I can’t wait for the new season.

It was a pleasure to chat with you.

‘Barry’ returns for season three on Sunday, April 24th.