America’s first millionaire was opium smuggler John Jacob Astor. America’s first billionaire was oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller. America (and the world) doesn’t have its first trillionaire yet, but it could happen as soon as two years from now.

How is that student loan forgiveness going again?

Approve crunched the no-human-should-have-that-much-money numbers and found that Tesla founder / Rick and Morty meme-lord Elon Musk is on pace to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2024. “We compared the annual net worths of the top 30 richest people from 2017 through to the present day, to calculate the year on year annual growth rate for each of our billionaires and estimate how soon each of them will reach one trillion dollars,” the study reads. How could he get there?

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has an estimated net worth of $263 billion as of 19/01/22, according to Forbes. Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52.

A lot could happen to damage Musk’s bank account by 2024, like, say, attempting to buy a famously not-profitable social media platform. In which case, Gautam Adani, “the chairman of the commodity trading business Adani Group,” is next in line to cross the one trillionaire barrier. (A trillion dollars is such a foreign concept that my laptop doesn’t even recognize “trillionaire” as a word.) He’s followed by Zhang Yiming (2026), Mukesh Ambani (2029), Bernard Arnault (2029), and Jeff Bezos, all the way in 2030. Is it even worth being a trillionaire if you have to wait eight years?

Maybe we pegged Elon all wrong by comparing him to Wario. He’s more of a Mr. Burns.

(Via Approve)