Elon Musk Is Tweeting About Everything But His Failing Twitter Deal

As Elon Musk’s Twitter deal continues to go badly for the Tesla CEO, his social media activity has becoming an increasingly erratic state of affairs. Granted, Musk has always had a strong trolling presence on Twitter, hence his desire to purchase the social media platform, but he seems to be furiously flinging anything and everything at the wall as of late. However, one thing Musk has not been tweeting about is the aforementioned Twitter deal. He’s seriously all over the map as you can see from his tweeting over the weekend. Just check out these topics:

Jeffrey Epstein:

Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd? pic.twitter.com/JEK4TErABB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

Colonizing space:

Making life multiplanetary expands the scope & scale of consciousness. It also enables us to backup the biosphere, protecting all life as we know it from a calamity on Earth. Humanity is life’s steward, as no other species can transport life to Mars. We can’t let them down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022

Shakespeare:

O wonder!⁰How many goodly creatures are there here!⁰How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,⁰That has such people in't. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2022

And in a smart move for a guy selling electric cars, his thoughts on how environmentalists are annoying and wrongly focused on conservation:

Realized what I have in common with environmentalists, but also why they’re so annoyingly wrong: They are conservationists of what is, whereas they should be conservationists of our potential over time, our cosmic endowment. (From a friend) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2022

As for why Musk isn’t tweeting about the Twitter purchase, his lawyers have made the first official move in backing out of the deal by sending a letter to the social media company threatening to terminate the deal over Musk’s dubious claims that Twitter inaccurately represented the number of bots on the platform. Via The Hollywood Reporter: