With masking no longer an issue for Megyn Kelly to rail against — They hide her beautiful, flawless skin she spent years perfecting, and clearly, that’s what’s important during a pandemic. — the conservative turned her attention to the right’s favorite bogeyman: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. During Monday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the disgraced former NBC host went on a tear against AOC’s recent push for President Joe Biden to pass sweeping student loan forgiveness via executive order. (Note: Today, Biden did postpone the restart of payments again through the end of August.)

Kelly, like most conservatives, is against forgiving student loans, particularly if going to college does nothing but turn out “snot nose” elitists who hate America. (An interesting description considering Kelly’s own father was a college professor.) The former Fox News personality also played the “when I was your age” card by explaining how her family struggled to pay for college educations for her brothers and sisters, yet they still repaid their debts.

Via Mediaite:

“It would’ve been nice but I don’t think the neighbors should have to pay for my college education. My mom made a sacrifice,” Kelly said. “We took out loans too but we paid them back! Why should these snot nose kids today – I’m sorry, the one’s who really need it, they can get loans but like you point out a lot of these people are going to be these college – Columbia – elite graduates who are going to spend their years in journalism trying to shame half of America for doing absolutely nothing wrong.

As Kelly’s rant continued, she stopped even making an argument, and instead, refused to be a part of it. “Why should I be paying for their education,” a heated Kelly asked. “I don’t want to!”

