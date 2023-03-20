As Elon Musk seemingly continues his bid for somebody, anybody, to think he’s funny, the Twitter CEO has announced that all press inquiries sent to the social media platform will be greeted with the poop emoji.

“press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩” Musk proudly tweeted.

press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023

This latest troll continues Musk’s ongoing war with the media, which has reported on the numerous and ongoing issues at Twitter including Musk’s recent habit of bringing bodyguards with him into the bathroom. Via Deadline:

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has elicited rounds of media backlash with several moves, including suspending journalists’ accounts and continually goading the media. “Some of the smartest people I know actively believe the press … amazing,” he wrote last month in one characteristic tweet. Last December, the accounts of journalist Aaron Rupar, commentator Keith Olbermann, staffers at CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and a range of others went dark. Musk said Twitter’s rules against “doxxing” had been violated, though he did not get specific about the infractions.

Of course, this isn’t Musk’s first foray into poop emoji humor. While solidifying his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk trolled former CEO Parag Agrawal with the fecal symbol as Agrawal attempted to set the record straight on how Twitter handles spam accounts. (During his purchase, Musk cited the platform’s bot problem as an issue that only he could solve. He hasn’t yet.)

After Agrawal wrote a lengthy and detailed thread about Twitter’s current spam process, here was Musk’s literally sh*tty response.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

