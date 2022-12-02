Once a “huge supporter” of Elon Musk’s Tesla venture, Jack White has made it abundantly clear that he wants no part of anything else that the new Twitter CEO is half-baking, even removing Third Man Records from the social media platform. Now as Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended once again (and for the first time under the Musk Twitter regime), White is calling out Musk’s hypocrisy.
“So Elon, how’s that ‘free speech’ thing working out?,” White began in an Instagram post. West, for what it’s worth, was presumably booted for posting a weird image of a swastika inside of a Star Of David. White continued to call out Musk for backtracking on his previous statements on free speech: “Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn’t then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone’s free speech?”
White notes Alex Jones also getting suspended and then lays down the hammer in saying, “Perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage.”
These lengthy diatribes on Instagram are becoming more frequent for White, but he has a knack for making good sense of ridiculous situations created by ridiculous people. Read his entire post below.
“So Elon, how’s that ‘free speech’ thing working out?
Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn’t then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone’s free speech?
Hmm….
Conspiracy liar alex jones doesn’t get ‘free speech’ either? I see. So you’re learning that these folks incite violence and hatred but trump…DOESN’T?
Hmmm.
Or is it that liar jones, and anti-Semite egomaniac kanye can’t provide tax breaks for billionaires the way the former president could? Or that maybe the controller of this ‘free speech’ is insulted personally? Or that just maybe, there needs to be, oh I don’t know, RULES and REGULATIONS or else you breed chaos?
It’s nice to watch in real time as you learn that all things need to be regulated, whether that be guns, drugs, alcohol, assembly, or speech because of the danger of someone or something being hurt or destroyed. They’re sometimes called ‘laws’. And perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage.
Comments turned off on this post. This isn’t a debate forum. This is me talking on my front porch, not debating in town square. I regulate the platforms i control too. Do the right thing Elon and don’t provide other hate mongers a stage, let them go talk in town square. (And no, twitter isn’t town square owned by the govt., it’s a private company owned by Elon Musk.)
-Jack White III.”