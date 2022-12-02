Once a “huge supporter” of Elon Musk’s Tesla venture, Jack White has made it abundantly clear that he wants no part of anything else that the new Twitter CEO is half-baking, even removing Third Man Records from the social media platform. Now as Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended once again (and for the first time under the Musk Twitter regime), White is calling out Musk’s hypocrisy.

“So Elon, how’s that ‘free speech’ thing working out?,” White began in an Instagram post. West, for what it’s worth, was presumably booted for posting a weird image of a swastika inside of a Star Of David. White continued to call out Musk for backtracking on his previous statements on free speech: “Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn’t then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone’s free speech?”

White notes Alex Jones also getting suspended and then lays down the hammer in saying, “Perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage.”

These lengthy diatribes on Instagram are becoming more frequent for White, but he has a knack for making good sense of ridiculous situations created by ridiculous people. Read his entire post below.