Truth be told, no one really knows what Eric Trump’s role within the Trump family dynamic is. Ivanka is clearly the favorite, while Don Jr. is the bombastic one who always seems to be trying just a little bit too hard to win his dad’s love. Both Ivanka and Don Jr. have allegedly been directly involved in many of their dear old dad’s schemes, and will even be forced to testify under oath—right alongside the former president—later this week to clear up questions surrounding “significant” fraud in The Trump Organization.

Then there’s Eric. Though he’s officially the Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, he hasn’t been called to testify alongside his senior family members. Instead, he seems to have been put on PR duty as the new public face of the family and has been showing up to interviews with anyone who wants to talk to him, where he’s dead set on explaining just how much the world loves his dad and the entire Trump family.

Of course, it’s mainly stooges like Newsmax’s Greg Kelly who are willing to book Eric as a guest at all. And Kelly got an earful of Trump propaganda on Monday night when he chatted with Eric—but not before he made an ass of himself on Twitter:

TONIGHT: I want to make sure I LOOK GREAT. So I always have my makeup artist do a little "retouch"—it's THE LITTLE THINGS. @erictrump joins me! pic.twitter.com/B9CWrrWoKm — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) July 12, 2022

Kelly and Trump got right down to business, which meant discussing how terrible everything is under Joe Biden versus the paradisiacal world of life under Trump, who told us to drink bleach and pushed us to the brink of nuclear war. But Eric doesn’t care about any of that; he’s more concerned with how Biden “can’t ride a bike correctly” and that “he’s always doing something that makes the United States of America look crazy and not represent this country well.”

[insert record scratch]

Newsmax Greg Kelly Eric Trump https://t.co/1imfJjasNk — detfinnsbaraenoliver (@baraenoliver) July 12, 2022

Some of the most memorable moments from the interview came when Eric declared his father “the best president in U.S. history”—though he did allow that “maybe I’m biased in saying that.” MAYBE.

He also talked about how he gets parodied on Saturday Night Live “every single day.”

who wants to tell Eric? pic.twitter.com/4XHQRgOPiz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2022

But the pièce de résistance was Eric’s retelling of a recent trip he took to Sin City: