On Saturday, Joe Biden did something no one else has ever done before: He fell off a bicycle. It happens! Anyone who gets on a bike is going to wipe out at some point. But Biden happens to be the president of the United States and the fall happened to occur right in front of a press pool, meaning there was clear video of the incident. So of course there was a lot of dragging and chuckling and what have you about a guy who’s already very gaffe-prone. Naturally his former presidential rival, the guy he beat, got in on the fun.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has responded to the Biden Bike video on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/NiSCAykj8w — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2022

Unable to post on his favorite social media site, which banned him almost a year and a half ago, Donald Trump took to his own flailing service, which he only started using recently. He posted a doctored videos of one that begins with him hitting a golf ball then cuts to the video of Biden tumbling off his bike. A golf ball was inserted into the latter clip, striking Biden on the head, with wacky sound effects.

Trump has long had a habit of posting doctored photos and videos made by others without crediting them. Insider believes it could have been made from someone on Twitter, who no doubt has mixed feelings about their work being lifted wholesale by Trump.

Biden’s fall happened while he was stationary, and he quickly got back up, telling the press corp, “I’m good,” explaining that his foot got caught in one of the clipless pedals, which, name be damned, feature shoes that clip into the pedals, making it easier to wipe out. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is a guy who walks weird, eats crap, and has been known to wear pants that look like they were put on backwards.

(Via Insider)