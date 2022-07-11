For most of his life, Donald Trump has never had to pay the consequences of his actions. He’s lived in a bubble in which he can do whatever he wants, where he’s infallible, where he didn’t lose the 2020 election. But that may change. The Jan. 6 hearings have been damning and shocking. Then there’s that probe by the New York State attorney general’s office, which will find him testifying under oath for probably the first time in his long life. And it’s already causing him some inconvenience.

As per Raw Story, Trump had to cancel one of his rallies because it coincides with the day not only he but also his children Ivanka and Don Jr. are set to testify in the probe, which is examining his finances. The big day is July 15, and that was also supposed to be when he was set to appear in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event has since been quietly removed from the American Freedom Tour site.

The Trump Organization has been accused of “significant” fraud by AG Letitia James, who has doggedly sought materials he’s been reluctant to provide. He was even slapped with a $10,000 daily contempt fine for a while there after claiming he couldn’t find some of the items James and company had requested.

What will it be like for a man who mostly only tells the truth by accident to have to be on the level under penalty of law? Alas, we may never see the footage, but it will surely be something for those in the room.

(Via Raw Story)