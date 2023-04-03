Donald Trump may have become the first president in American history to be indicted on criminal charges, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be convicted. There’s a chance the case against him could fall apart and he returned to the “zombie apocalypse” that is his hometown for nothing. Still, the unprecedented move has galvanized the Republican party, who’ve spent the last few days rallying to his defense. One of them got so worked up, though, that he let out what seemed like a top shelf Freudian slip.

Fox News guest Brian Claypool's Freudian slip, on Alvin Bragg's indictment of Donald Trump: "I think there's no question about it, that he wants to humiliate President Fraud." pic.twitter.com/4eTEHH7E6z — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 3, 2023

Over the weekend, Los Angeles attorney Brian Claypool, who moonlights as a political commentator, went on Fox News to tear apart Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president. He expressed skepticism that the dozens of charges — still not made public — would stick, and that the indictment would lead to a conviction. He bandied about GOP buzzwords like “political witch-hunt,” called Bragg “radical,” and said he was “targeting Trump.”

He also called Trump an unkind name. While discussing Bragg’s motives for charging Trump, Claypool claimed that what he wanted to do was “humiliate President Fraud.” Claypool quickly caught himself, but the damage was done.

You can watch Claypool’s full interview in the video below, but it’s worth noting that when he gets to the Freudian slip, there’s a sudden edit, excising his screw-up. Still, it was a good slip, albeit not as epic as the one George W. Bush made last year about the Iraq War.