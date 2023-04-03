These days the GOP sure hates New York City. And why not? A large portion of its population despises one of its most famous sons, Donald Trump. It’s also where a grand jury voted to indict the former president on criminal charges. Republicans have long made up horror stories about the city, which they claim is in the midst of a historic crime wave. It’s not. In fact, it’s among the safest times in its long history. But on Monday, one Trump associate went farther than most in smearing the Big Apple.

As per Mediaite, Kimberly Guilfoyle — who went from the spouse of California’s very liberal governor Gavin Newsom to the screeching fiancée of Trump’s perpetually revved-up oldest son — went on Newsmax to slam Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s DA. Like many MAGA heads, Guilfoyle parroted the claim that Bragg has been ignoring rampant crime in the city to go after Trump’s relatively minor crime. She said he “doesn’t care” about punishing NYC’s other wrongdoers, while painting a bizarre portrait of NYC.

“You know, New York is now the likes of Will Smith, I Am Legend. It’s a zombie apocalypse,” she railed. “People are running around. They’re afraid to go on the subways, afraid to walk to school or go to work, get on the busses because it’s rampant with crime.”

New York City these days has its share of danger. There was even a wave of attacks last year on its Asian population, plus a subway shooter who eluded the NYPD for so long that he eventually turned himself in. And yet crime is down from this time last year. It looks even better when you compare it to 30 years ago, when Trump was cock of the walk in between having multiple companies declare bankruptcy.

Will Newsmax viewers buy Guilfoyle’s embellishments? Probably. But New Yorkers sure won’t.

Anyway, go visit New York City, if you haven’t been there in a while. It’s got Broadway shows, some pretty nice parks, world class bagels, and not only no zombies but substantially less crime than it’s had in its nearly 400 year history. Great town.

(Via Mediaite)