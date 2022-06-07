Thursday brings a big milestone: the first televised hearing for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But if you’re a Fox News devotee, that will be news to you: As per Deadline, the much-watched right-leaning network will not be airing it during its primetime hours.

The hearing, which kicks off nearly a year of inquiry into what led to the events of that fateful day, is scheduled to start at 8 pm on Thursday. It will be aired on CNN and MSNBC, but also on the top three major networks, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Fox News, meanwhile, will be business as usual, devoted to Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, all of whom have slammed the committee (and in the case of the former, aired a bizarre doc series floating tinfoil hat conspiracy theories).

The hearing won’t be completely ignored in the Fox News building. Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum will be anchoring coverage over at Fox Business, which receives a fraction of the main channel’s viewership. Meanwhile, the main channel, a network spokesperson said, “will cover the hearings as news warrants.”

Then again, perhaps Hannity and Ingraham will discuss the show at least a little bit, especially given that they were texting Donald Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, begging him to get his boss to do something, anything about his violent supporters.

Since July of last year, the committee has been patiently amassing a treasure trove of information. They’ve dodged Trump’s desperate attempts to stop them, talking to just about everyone, including willing former Trump staffers. Even the ex-president’s oldest son reportedly took a break from wacko videos to do some squealing.

(Via Deadline)