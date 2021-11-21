It’s been over a year since Donald Trump lost re-election, which means we’re closing in the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, when the former president’s supporters violently tried to overturn the results. There’s still been no proper investigation by the Department of Justice, leaving that work to the House’s Jan. 6 committee. They’ve run into some roadblocks, including ignored subpoenas and one high-profile indictment. But many others are in fact talking, according to one of its members.

California representative Zoe Lofgren went on CNN Saturday, where she brought host Jim Acosta up-to-speed — or as up-to-speed as she could be without making too much public. But they’ve interviewed over 200 witnesses, on top of the dozens of subpoenas they’ve issued, with more en route. And a large number of them are former Trump staffers squealing on their own recognizances.

“Let me not be that specific, but let me say certainly there have been people, part of the Trump administration, who have spoken to us and provided important insights that have led us to further questions,” Lofgren told Acosta. She said many of them are “people who were in the administration during the former president’s term who have information that they want to give to us,” adding that a lot of them are “coming in voluntarily.”

Lofgren suggested that one reason for their willing compliance is to avoid any legal issues. Last month, three witnesses who have been speaking to the committee anonymously spoke with Rolling Stone, alleging, among other things, that no less than Paul Gosar — who last week was censured by the House for posting an anime video of him murdering both fellow representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden — offered some staffers blanket pardons as they set up rallies in the lead-up to that fateful day.

Lofgren also spoke about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also ignored a subpoena, citing “executive privilege” — a move Lofgren dismissed as erroneous.

You can watch Lofgren’s appearance on CNN in the video above.

(Via Insider)