Candace Owens Had A Meltdown On Fox News Over Minnie Mouse’s New Pantsuit, And The Jokes Won’t Stop

Oh boy. After the green M&M caused a ruckus with her “more dynamic, progressive” look (admittedly silly new shoes) for 2022, there was sure to be comparative hell to pay when Minnie Mouse decided to take a break from wearing a dress. As PEOPLE reports, this is a special-event situation (for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary events) where Minnie will leave her usual red-and-white, polka-dotted outfit at home and step out in a blue-and-white, polka-dotted pantsuit, including trousers and a blazer designed by Stella McCartney.

It’s not as though Minnie is ditching the dress. There’s no indication that this will happen at all, but as one can imagine, someone was going to be aghast. And over on Fox News, occasional guest (as well as Cardi B foe, Daily Wire host, and performative outrage artist) Candace Owens went off the rails while explaining how disturbed she felt by this new outfit, which she apparently feels is a travesty and a way to rewrite the social order and “destroy fabrics of our society.”

No, really. Candace believes that “they” (the Left) are trying to destroy what conservatives love in order to demonstrate progress and how the world is just fine despite inflation and so on:

“They are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored. They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues so everybody looks over here. ‘Look at Minnie Mouse. Don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse.’ The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit.”

Because, as Candace insists, if people see “the real problem” being addressed (Minnie Mouse’s outfits), then they’ll forget all about empty aisles at the grocery store and the price of bacon. Owens’ argument is beyond parody at this point and just too much fun for people to enjoy dragging.

At least Owens gave people plenty to laugh about on this chilly January morning.

And as some people pointed out, it sure looked like Owens was wearing a pantsuit on Fox News while she complained about Minnie’s pantsuit. How bizarre.

