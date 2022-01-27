Oh boy. After the green M&M caused a ruckus with her “more dynamic, progressive” look (admittedly silly new shoes) for 2022, there was sure to be comparative hell to pay when Minnie Mouse decided to take a break from wearing a dress. As PEOPLE reports, this is a special-event situation (for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary events) where Minnie will leave her usual red-and-white, polka-dotted outfit at home and step out in a blue-and-white, polka-dotted pantsuit, including trousers and a blazer designed by Stella McCartney.

It’s not as though Minnie is ditching the dress. There’s no indication that this will happen at all, but as one can imagine, someone was going to be aghast. And over on Fox News, occasional guest (as well as Cardi B foe, Daily Wire host, and performative outrage artist) Candace Owens went off the rails while explaining how disturbed she felt by this new outfit, which she apparently feels is a travesty and a way to rewrite the social order and “destroy fabrics of our society.”

“They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society” pic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2022

No, really. Candace believes that “they” (the Left) are trying to destroy what conservatives love in order to demonstrate progress and how the world is just fine despite inflation and so on:

“They are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored. They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues so everybody looks over here. ‘Look at Minnie Mouse. Don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse.’ The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit.”

Because, as Candace insists, if people see “the real problem” being addressed (Minnie Mouse’s outfits), then they’ll forget all about empty aisles at the grocery store and the price of bacon. Owens’ argument is beyond parody at this point and just too much fun for people to enjoy dragging.

war. disease. social breakdown. political gridlock. minnie mouse wearing a pantsuit. pic.twitter.com/DxNecxKPbI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2022

At least Owens gave people plenty to laugh about on this chilly January morning.

This is a one month promotion to sell some Stella McCartney merchandise at Disneyland Paris. Why does Fox News hate capitalism? https://t.co/eomV2SXOxu — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 27, 2022

Just found out about Minnie Mouse swapping her iconic red dress for a pantsuit. https://t.co/HmsyGmLzT0 pic.twitter.com/xdMDR3MEkm — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) January 27, 2022

Tucker Carlson is upset about M&Ms characters' shoes. Candace Owens is upset about Minnie Mouse and her pantsuit. Republicans think that these people have equally valid opinions on COVID, the economy, and our foreign policy. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) January 27, 2022

Simple fuck, Candace Owens, is so pissed off that Disney wanted to change Minnie Mouse's outfit to a pantsuit that she went on Fox News to cry while wearing her own pantsuit. Why are these people so fucked up? It's unfathomable stupidity. — Kyla In The Burgh 🔥🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) January 27, 2022

I’m confused. So according to Candace Owens, who raises hell every time @iamcardib drops a music video, real women are too sexy these days but cartoon Minnie Mouse isn’t sexy enough anymore? And this is destroying the fabric of our society? Seriously? https://t.co/99fsbagM93 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 27, 2022

Candace Owens complaining about Minnie mouse wearing a pantsuit while she herself is also wearing a pantsuit pic.twitter.com/rb0TsJkXZx — Winnie (@winnie_LaLisa) January 27, 2022

It shouldn't f—ing matter other than we live in Idiot World now, but this was Minnie Mouse circa 1992-95. So can Candace Owens go find another fake thing to whinge at? pic.twitter.com/lko5l70yRj — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) January 27, 2022

Candace Owens complaining that Minnie Mouse isn't wearing the same dress she wore during the Great Depression, as if this Reagan-era makeover never happened. https://t.co/sxztRSGbMM pic.twitter.com/xfkhsndunM — Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) January 27, 2022

And as some people pointed out, it sure looked like Owens was wearing a pantsuit on Fox News while she complained about Minnie’s pantsuit. How bizarre.