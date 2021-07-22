Candace Owens has only been a conservative firebrand for about four years; before that she used to make internet jokes about Donald Trump’s Malcolm Gladwell. So you could forgive her for occasionally, and almost certainly by accident, making some points that just about anyone would agree were progressive. That’s what happened on Monday, when the Daily Wire employee — perhaps best known for her repeated and much-mocked apoplectic fits over “WAP” — tried to dunk on vaccines or something and only succeeded in sounding like a pinko lefty who wants the government to help people.

“The Covid vaccine saves lives, which is why the government is making it free!” K. So explain to me why insulin and asthma inhalers cost so much money. If the vaccines are really about the government trying to save your life— why do life-saving medicines cost so much? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 20, 2021

“The Covid vaccine saves lives, which is why the government is making it free!” she wrote in mock scare quotes. “K. So explain to me why insulin and asthma inhalers cost so much money. If the vaccines are really about the government trying to save your life— why do life-saving medicines cost so much?”

Take that…uh, people against life-saving treatment that shouldn’t bankrupt people? It’s not clear who the target audience was. Perhaps she meant it for people who used to read her in 2015, when she was against conservatives. Probably not, but her attempt to shame the government for making treatment for a highly contagious disease that came awfully close to destroying humanity — and still could, incidentally — blew up in her face.

Soon Owens was encouraging a lot of people to encourage her to go one step forward and embrace her inner Bernie Sanders.

My favorite genre of tweets is conservatives accidentally becoming progressive. You’re so right @RealCandaceO insulin and inhalers SHOULD be free!!! https://t.co/y5r0RNKmqp — Jorge Zárate, MD (@jzaraterod) July 21, 2021

Some welcomed her to the resistance.

The one where Candace Owens accidentally argues for universal healthcare. 🤗 https://t.co/TSDavWIW6Y — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) July 21, 2021

Comrade Candace! Thank you for recognizing that private healthcare is unaffordable and something needs to change! pic.twitter.com/uvxCd7C8lY — vessol (@rwvessol) July 21, 2021

Thank you for fighting to ensure Medicare for all comrade Candace!!! pic.twitter.com/7SSK6xq8Vc — Cam (@cameron_kasky) July 22, 2021

Others went even further, photoshopping a Che beret onto her head.

Comrade Candace is seizing the memes of production pic.twitter.com/1ofiuX7Prw — Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) July 21, 2021

Or embedding a hammer and sickle underneath her tweets.

Comrade Candace, I too agree we should nationalize BIG PHARMA, what do you think of nationalizing Hospitals, that will make all healthcare free. pic.twitter.com/1BAEMEtIXW — Dokule (@Dokule) July 21, 2021

Soon the term “Comrade Candace” was born.

I repeat: do not under any circumstances reply to Candace Owens with either of these images, she is extremely concerned about coming off as a socialist. Also don’t call her Comrade Candace pic.twitter.com/RJgsQsXmsi — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 21, 2021

Which she probably didn’t like.

Comrade Candace reaction as she reads the tweets about her…🤣😂🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Qs14fsGuuG — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) July 21, 2021

So the next time Candace Owens is trending because of some awful opinion she’s not embarrassed to put in the public sphere, remember she’s probably two tweets away from accidentally agreeing with you about late capitalism or student debt.