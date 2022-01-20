mm green
The M&M Characters Are Getting A New ‘More Dynamic, Progressive’ Look And People Aren’t Quite Sure What To Do Here

Big news in the candy world today. As part of a new campaign to ensure that the M&M characters represent the world around them, Mars has announced that the colorful characters, who appear in TV commercials and movie theater advertisements, will now have a “more dynamic, progressive” look that focuses on their personalities instead of their gender and appearances. (Read: they’re done trying to make everyone horny with the green one.)

Via CBS News:

The most notable changes include the green M&M’s redesign, which will exchange the white heeled go-go boots she was given in 1997 for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.” Mars had received criticism for the green M&M’s sexy characterization. The green M&M will also be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.”

In addition to de-sexualizing a chocolate candy cartoon, Mars will also highlight the orange M&M’s mental health struggles, and yes, you’re reading all of this right. This is actually happening:

The orange M&M, who has an anxious personality, will “embrace his true self, worries and all.” But the orange M&M’s shoe laces will now be tied to represent his cautious nature. According to Mars, the orange M&M is “one of the most relatable characters with Gen-Z,” which is the “most anxious generation.”

Needless to say, the internet had lots of thoughts about a candy company coming right out and saying, “Hey, could you guys please not want to have sex with the green one? Seriously.”

You can see some of the reactions below:

And, finally, this last one really gives you something to think about. Where’s the societal urge to make this bold, radical change happen?

(Via CBS News)

