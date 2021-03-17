Getty Image
Cardi B Trolls Candace Owens For Calling Her Grammy ‘WAP’ Performance An ‘Attack On American Values’

While Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’sWAP” single has been wildly popular since its release last August, it’s only angered conservatives across the country. They’ve deemed the song as inappropriate on all accounts, but this week Candance Owens took things a bit further. After their performance at the Grammys on Sunday, Owens took to Twitter, where she railed against their performance.

“This spectacle? Virtually what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist. It’s iconic. It’s forward. It’s progressive,” she said. “This is starting, to me, to seem like it’s not even left or right. It’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.” She added, “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

Cardi caught wind of her comments and thanked her for giving it “more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.” Owens objected to her response, saying that her issue wasn’t her success, but rather her “being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity.” She added, “Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

Cardi B pushed back, using former First Lady Melania Trump to make her point. “No! Candy, men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” she wrote above picture of a nearly-nude former First Lady. “I mean look at Melania she was a porn star however she didn’t allowed Trump to treat her as so or shame her for her [past] and made her into a First Lady & the mother of his child.”

Owens then asked her, “What is your obsession with the Trump family?” Cardi had a sarcastic response. “I’m obsessed she’s my idol,” she wrote. “She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day ! ….wait so only White women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t ? Wow America is soo unfair .To think this was the land of the free.”

