GammaSquad Explains: Why Amazon Buying Comixology Is Such A Big Deal

Comixology is the biggest digital distributor of comic books, by a fairly wide margin. And, in a surprise revealed last week, it’s now owned by Amazon. If you don’t read comics digitally, or read comics at all, you might wonder what the big deal is. Here’s what’s worth knowing.
Comics Come To A Broader Audience
It’s one thing when Amazon passively sells other people’s stuff on a Kindle. But Comixology actively makes its money by taking a piece of the digital sale. That gives Amazon a lot more motivation to plug comics and bring them to a wider audience. And not everybody is happy with that.
Some are convinced this will force publishers to either diversify or to dumb down their lines. Personally, I remain unconvinced by these arguments, as we’ve heard them before. But one thing is undeniable: Amazon can now make more money on comics, and it’s going to push that relationship as hard as it can. It’ll be curious to see who benefits, especially the smaller press books.
Cheaper Digital Comics
One angle Amazon will pursue aggressively, because it can afford it, is more and cheaper comics. Expect more sales, more stuff dragged out of archives and digitized, and deeper price cuts around collections. Which, if you’re a digital fan, is great news.
Publishers And Amazon Have An Adversarial Relationship
You don’t have to go very far to find publishers who dislike Amazon and its aggressive business practices. And truthfully, it’s hard to see how Amazon will get along with even the major publishers.
The first thing that’s going to happen is Amazon is going to lean on everybody, from the smallest publishers to DC and Marvel, to cut digital prices. Our guess is they’ll try and argue that new books should be two bucks, and older releases should be a buck or less. That will make comics more accessible, but not everybody’s going to enjoy that pressure; expect at least a few publishers to jump ship and sign on for Dark Horse, Graphic.ly, or start their own independent apps.
And None Of This Will Matter To The Comics Shop In Your Town
A lot of hand-wringing essentially boils down to the idea that Amazon will do to your friendly local comic shop what it did to your local bookstore. And it probably will, in the sense that Amazon didn’t cause any damage to independent bookstores.
If digital were going to put your comics shop out of business, it would have happened by now. Amazon bought the company because it draws new business. As we’ve noted before, digital is the best option for comics fans who can’t make it to the store.
Essentially, it will make digital comics cheaper, more widely available, and bring them to new audiences. Which is all good news for the greatest American art form, but it’ll be interesting to see how this change affects the popularity of comics in general.
UPDATE: Wondering what Dark Horse thinks? They got back to us with this:
Companies outside our industry have been paying increasing attention to comics in recent years. New technology has offered a variety of new opportunities in both content creation and content delivery. It is not surprising that Amazon and Comixology would come together considering this environment. The comics industry, despite periods of lull, has always been an evolving and changing business, and this move is consistent with that history.
I would love it if the digital books got a price break. Paying the same for a digital copy as a physical copy is silly. Personally since switching to digital, I had cut way back on the current books I bought and just cleaned up on the 1 and 2 dollar books they were offering. I’m a guy who doesn’t care too much about keeping abreast of continuity though, so I may be happier about this than others.
Think you’re got an extraneous “is” in there, Dan. #proofreading
Dan slightly off topic but where you at PAX this weekend i thought i may have seen you buy then again it could have been an incredibly obscure cosplayer
I had to take a weekend off for taxes, alas.
I wouldn’t think physical copies would be affected in the least. Diamond monopolizes that side of the distribution, unfortunately.
I would be very surprised if this isn’t met with Marvel/Disney and DC/Warner Bros doubling down on their own aps. Diamond being the only comic book distributor hasn’t really worked out well for either party. I can’t imagine they’re just going to sit back and let Amazon dominate digital distribution.
Supposedly Marvel is at work on their own solutions.
Diamond being the sole distributor has actually worked out all right for Marvel and DC…and no one else. Marvel and DC are catered to by Diamond, since their books are what bring in the lion’s share of revenue. It’s the smaller publishers that have really felt the negative impact of a sole distributor controlling the market. They may well be happy, or at least grudgingly content, with Amazon controlling the digital side of things if it continues to be profitable for them.
Saying it’s worked out all right for Marvel and DC might be a stretch. In the system they do have a big advantage of independents but as a whole I think you could argue that the one distributor method has hurt the entire industry. The single distributor method has basically overseen the largest drop in comic readership since the 50s.
@DevilDinosaur
Well, the direct distribution method radically changed the marketable aspect of the comics industry in any event, in effect “ghettoizing” their product to comic book stores. Blaming Diamond for the drop in readership is a real stretch…that drop has been occurring on a fairly steady basis for decades. And honestly, Marvel had as much to do with the current state of affairs as anyone. They, after all, set the “distribution wars” in motion when they acquired Heroes World in the ’90s, with the proclamation that HW would then be the only distribution outlet for Marvel’s comics. That bloodbath ended with Diamond holding all the cards, and everyone else out of business.
Honestly, I think Marvel and DC are fine with Diamond and leaving things the way they are in the print market. The comics themselves are small-time, as far as DC and Disney/Marvel are concerned. The big money is in the movies & related merchandising opportunities.
Great screen name, by the way.
To be fair, Diamond is the beneficiary of some very stupid decisions made by publishers in the ’90s, and newsstand distribution was on the way out from 1992 onward anyway.
You are both right, I don’t blame Diamond they’re just doing what makes them money. Marvel and DC made their bed as far as direct distribution goes now they have to lie in it. My point more was that I think it would behoove Marvel and DC to have a more hands on approach to the digital distribution method as opposed to having a 3rd party own the whole kit and caboodle.
Yeah, sadly, Beastmode has it nailed; Amazon is only selling digital copies.
Lower prices would be good.
A Comixology version of Amazon Instant Prime would be tits, though.
We’ll see how this goes. We know digital prices have remained on par with physical prices because the publishers didn’t want to undercut the physical stores which still provide most of the business.
If Amazon starts chopping digital prices, this might well impact sales at the brick & mortars.