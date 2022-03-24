“Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

That’s Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, claiming (in the same interview where she revealed that she attended the failed coup on January 6th) that she and her husband don’t talk politics. That may be true (marriage is a lot like an orange, after all), but she’s apparently comfortable texting Donald Trump’s former-chief of staff about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

CBS News and the Washington Post report that Thomas “repeatedly pressed” Meadows about the election “in urgent text exchanges in the weeks following the vote.”

Those messages — part of 29 total messages obtained — reveal an extraordinary pipeline between Virginia Thomas, who goes by Ginni, and then-President Donald Trump’s top aide during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to subvert the election results. The messages, which do not directly reference Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court, show for the first time how Ginni Thomas used her access to Trump’s inner circle to encourage and seek to guide the president’s strategy to overturn the election results — and how receptive and grateful Meadows said he was to receive her advice.

On November 10, 2020, three days after CNN called the election for Joe Biden, Thomas texted, “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.” Two weeks later, Meadows wrote, “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.” She replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!” It’s unknown who the “best friend” is.

No one is responsible for the views of family members or spouses, but also it obviously beggars belief that Ginni Thomas was not discussing this all with her husband who was going to be ruling on whether to take cases that would overturn a free and fair election! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 24, 2022

You can read more at the Washington Post.

(Via CBS News and the Washington Post)